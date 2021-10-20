Rolovich lawyer calls coach's firing 'unjust and unlawful'

The statement didn't specify Rolovich's religious grounds for seeking an exemption and the coach himself had declined to discuss details in recent weeks.

Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have stated that all COVID-19 vaccines are morally acceptable and that Catholics have a duty, responsibility or obligation to be vaccinated. However, some Catholics still oppose vaccination.

Statewide, about 1,800 workers have been fired, resigned or retired because of the governor's mandate, state officials said. Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee in Washington at $3.2 million per year. He was fired for cause and will not be paid the balance of his contract.

Rolovich was hired from Hawaii two years ago, after Mike Leach left for Mississippi State, and led Washington State to a 1-3 record in the Pac-12 in a 2020 season cut short because of the pandemic. He finished with a 5-6 record in Pullman.

He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the Cougars' defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.

Washington State (4-3) hosts BYU (5-2) on Saturday.

