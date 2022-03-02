Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Abramovich, a former Russian provincial governor and Vladimir Putin ally who became a steel and metals magnate, is now a dual Israeli citizen with a net worth estimated at more than $13 billion. He has used his fortune to buy the British soccer club Chelsea and homes in London and New York. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: Martin Meissner

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Abramovich, a former Russian provincial governor and Vladimir Putin ally who became a steel and metals magnate, is now a dual Israeli citizen with a net worth estimated at more than $13 billion. He has used his fortune to buy the British soccer club Chelsea and homes in London and New York. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Nation & World
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment

LONDON (AP) — With the threat of financial sanctions looming, Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment.

The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking as he was trying to instigate a plan this past weekend to relinquish some control in order to keep the club under his ownership.

But as Russia’s war on Ukraine entered a seventh day, pressure was growing on the British government to include him among the wealthy Russians to be targeted in sanctions.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners," Abramovich said in a statement.

Abramovich said he will not be asking to be repaid 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) in loans he has granted the club during 19 years of injecting cash to elevate the team into one of the most successful in Europe. The Blues won the Club World Cup for the first time last month — in front of Abramovich in Abu Dhabi — after securing a second Champions League title last year.

“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated," he said. “The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
2
Retirement looms, but Krzyzewski's influence built to last
3
Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month
4
Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine
5
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top