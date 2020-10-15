Roman Polanski honors Poles who saved him from the Holocaust

Stefania and Jan Buchala were posthumously declared as “Righteous Among the Nations,” an honor bestowed by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, in a ceremony attended by their grandson. The 87-year-old Polanski, who now lives in France, traveled to Poland for the occasion.

Polanski recalled Stefania Buchala as an “extremely noble and religious person” who had the courage to risk not only her own life in sheltering him, but also the lives of her children.