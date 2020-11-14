Romania: Fire in COVID-19 intensive care unit kills 10

The hospital's current manager, Lucian Micu, was appointed just three weeks ago after his predecessor resigned over the poor treatment of patients. The resignation followed media reports of patients, including many suspected to have COVID-19, being forced to wait outside in the cold to see a doctor.

Micu said Saturday that a doctor on duty tried to save the patients from the flames and was in critical condition with first- and second-degree burns covering 80% of his body.

Piatra Neamt is about 353 kilometers (219 miles) north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest.

Niksic reported from Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Firefighting engines and ambulances are stationed outside the hospital in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Romanian officials say a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients has killed 10 people and critically injured seven others as a blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with COVID-19 patients at the public hospital according to the Emergency Situations Inspectorate. (ZIarPiatraNeamt.ro via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

