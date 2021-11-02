dayton-daily-news logo
Romania hits pandemic death record of 591, as vaccines lag

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Romania has reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths amid a persistently low vaccination rate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system.

Only 37% of adults in Romania, a European Union member with around 19 million people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to an EU average of 75%. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated.

Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated.

The unfolding disaster prompted authorities to impose tighter restrictions starting last week. Vaccination certificates are required for many day-to-day activities, such as going to the gym, the cinema or a shopping mall. For everyone, there is a 10 p.m. curfew.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has registered more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 48,664 deaths. The country's previous daily death toll record of 574 was set Oct. 19.

