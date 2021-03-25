Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions

“The ceiling of the building collapsed over documents and work equipment, endangering the lives of our colleagues,” the group wrote.

The demonstrations, organized by two separate police unions, were held on Romanian Police Day, which this year marked 199 years since its formation.

Like other protesters, Ioan Canarau, vice president of Europol trade union, attended Thursday’s demonstration wearing thick metal leg cuffs.

“We protest with chains on our feet because we feel tied by our hands and feet, and because we can’t offer Romanian citizens a good police service,” Canarau said.

Romania's interior minister did not respond to requests for comment on the police union claims.

Protesters from the police trade unions set off smoke grenade in the colors of the national flag during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of police and retired military unionists gathered outside the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital where they honked horns, blew whistles, and let off smoke-bombs in the colors of the Romanian flag, as they expressed anger over a two-year salary freeze, pension cuts, and poor working conditions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Ioan Canarau, the Vice President of Europol police union walks with chains tied to his feet during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of police and retired military unionists gathered outside the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital where they honked horns, blew whistles, and let off smoke-bombs in the colors of the Romanian flag, as they expressed anger over a two-year salary freeze, pension cuts, and poor working conditions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

