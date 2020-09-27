Romania's municipal election seen as test for December vote

Even before the pandemic, Romania has been plagued by widespread poverty with over 25% of population living on less than $5.50 a day. In August, its state budget deficit reached 4.7% of gross domestic product compared to 1.71% in the same period of last year.

Still, last week, the PSD managed to push through the parliament a motion to raise all state pensions by 40%, ignoring the warnings by the country’s central bank that it was unfeasible.

The most closely-watched race Sunday will be for the next mayor of the capital, Bucharest, between the incumbent, Gabriela Firea of the PSD, and NLP challenger Nicusor Dan.

After casting her ballot in the capital, Firea appeared to tout her party’s populist message.

“We all need investment in infrastructure, in fighting pollution, in hospitals … schools,” she said.

For his part, upon voting, Dan implied Fiera was a part of the PSD’s corruption-prone network, or, as he said: “the octopus of self-serving relatives, friends and friends of friends.”

“They were unable to solve the hot water supply problems in Bucharest, not to even mention the problems with traffic congestion and pollution,” he added.

In the town of Sulina, the easternmost point of the country about 360 kilometers (225 miles) northeast of Bucharest, many voters said they wanted to see their community governed by a party that will put ordinary people’s interests first.

“We vote for a better town, wishing for cleaner streets, no stray dogs, cows and horses in the street and no more garbage in town,” Sulina resident Eugenia Radu said.

The picturesque town in the Danube Delta, whose once mighty fishing industry has almost collapsed in recent years, currently has a PSD mayor.

“We are hoping for better and giving them a chance,” said Paula Rugina, another Sulina voter. “If nothing good happens (after the election), we will vote against them the next time."

Like other countries in Europe, Romania has been registering a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks. To date, it has confirmed more than 122,500 virus cases, with over 4,700 deaths.