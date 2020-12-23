Romania's parliament approves new government

He is from the ruling National Liberal Party (NLP) whose leader and former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigned in the wake of the Dec. 6 vote. Citu was backed by three more parties, giving him a majority in Romania’s two-chamber parliament.

The opposition Socialist Democratic Party (PSD) won the most votes in the election — around 30%. But it could not muster support from more than half of lawmakers in the assembly to be able to form a government.

The PSD, which held power before the current administration, has faced accusations of populism and corruption that triggered months of street protests before the NLP took over a year ago.

Opposition members of parliament hold leaflets showing prime minister-designate Florin Citu, thet read "The Black Book" during a session called to vote on the government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

