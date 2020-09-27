Romania's ruling party upbeat after municipal elections

Next, in the country’s presidential election last November, Dancila suffered a crushing defeat to the NLP’s former leader, Klaus Iohannis.

However, PSD has recently appeared to be winning back some of the lost popular support as the minority government has been struggling to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic by curbing social spending.

Even before the pandemic, Romania has been plagued by widespread poverty with over 25% of population living on less than $5.50 a day. In August, its state budget deficit reached 4.7% of gross domestic product compared to 1.71% in the same period of last year.

Still, last week, the PSD managed to push through the parliament a motion to raise all state pensions by 40%, ignoring the warnings by the country’s central bank that it was unfeasible.

The PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu all but conceded the election loss by its incumbent major of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea.

However, Ciolacu told local media that “vote count is the best exit poll,” insisting that the PSD “was doing well” elsewhere in the country.

Nicusor Dan, center, the mayor candidate backed by the USR-PLUS Alliance and the ruling Liberal Party, wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 infection, addresses supporters to supporters outside his campaign headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 after opinion polls indicate he has won the race for the Romanian capital. Dan is placed ahead of the incumbent mayor of the Romanian capital, Gabriela Firea, backed by the Social Democratic Party in local elections. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Nicusor Dan, second from right, the mayor candidate backed by the USR-PLUS Alliance and the ruling Liberal Party, wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 infection, waves to supporters outside his campaign headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 after opinion polls indicate he has won the race for the Romanian capital. Dan is placed ahead of the incumbent mayor of the Romanian capital, Gabriela Firea, backed by the Social Democratic Party in local elections. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A man wearing a mask against the COVID-19 infection holds gloves he received after having his temperature tested before being allowed into a voting station in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Some 19 million registered voters are choosing local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the European Union nation. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman wearing gloves to protect against COVID-19 infection prepares to cast her vote in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Polls have opened in Romania’s municipal election, which is being seen as a test of how the next general election on Dec. 6 will unfold for the country’s minority-led government. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 infection exits a voting cabin in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Polls have opened in Romania’s municipal election, which is being seen as a test of how the next general election on Dec. 6 will unfold for the country’s minority-led government. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Safety regulations to limit the COVID-19 infection are displayed on the wall of a voting station in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Some 19 million registered voters are choosing local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the European Union nation. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A man wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 infection exits a voting cabin in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Polls have opened in Romania’s municipal election, which is being seen as a test of how the next general election on Dec. 6 will unfold for the country’s minority-led government. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 infection, passes by religious themed works by children on her way to cast her vote in local elections at a school in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Polls have opened in Romania’s municipal election, which is being seen as a test of how the next general election on Dec. 6 will unfold for the country’s minority-led government. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A woman wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 infection prepares to cast her vote in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Some 19 million registered voters are choosing local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the European Union nation. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman doing voters' triage, part of the measures against the spread of the COVID-19 infection, wears a steamy visor outside a station during local elections in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Polls have opened in Romania’s municipal election, which is being seen as a test of how the next general election on Dec. 6 will unfold for the country’s minority-led government. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru