Ron Howard, Edgar Wright, son Kiefer pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived." — Actor and Sutherland's son, Kiefer Sutherland, on X.

"He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films — 'Don't Look Now' and the 1978 'Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers'. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography. He was a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies." — Director Edgar Wright, on Instagram.