Elliott Gould, Justin Trudeau, Helen Mirren and more pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

"I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence." — Ron Howard, on X.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived." — Actor and Sutherland's son, Kiefer Sutherland, on X.

“Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became.” — Actor Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Sutherland in 2017's “The Leisure Seekers,” in a statement.

"We've lost one of the greats. Donald Sutherland brought a level of brilliance to his craft few could match. A remarkable, legendary actor — and a great Canadian." — Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on X.

"No words. He was too important." — Former New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, on X.

"He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films — 'Don't Look Now' and the 1978 'Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers'. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography. He was a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies." — Director Edgar Wright, on Instagram.

"It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability. If you want a master class in acting, watch him in 'Ordinary People.'" — Actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Sutherland in the 2004 miniseries "Salem's Lot," via X.

"aww man. farewell, Donald Sutherland." — Actor Elijah Wood on X.

"We lost a legend, a journeyman actor that created unique and believable characters every time he stepped in front of the camera." — Jon Cassar, who directed both Donald and Kiefer Sutherland in 2015's "Forsaken," via X.