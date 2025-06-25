Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta's Truist Park

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced as the first of the eight hitters to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 14.

Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will be in the derby for the third time.

He lost to the Mets' Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, then lost to the Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row...
2
The Latest: Trump insists US strikes were ‘devastating’ to Iran...
3
Judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI...
4
The US and Iran have had bitter relations for decades. After the bombs...
5
California official criticized for appearing to call on gangs to...