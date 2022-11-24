Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

It was a wild finish to a slow-burner of a World Cup match that ended with Portugal defender Danilo clearing the ball away from near the line in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Ronaldo, who was sitting in the dugout after being substituted, put his hand on his head in relief.

Ronaldo, naturally, took center stage at the start of his fifth and likely last World Cup, particularly after a fraught buildup to the tournament in which he gave an unauthorized, tell-all interview criticizing Manchester United's manager, owners and teammates. On Tuesday, he split with the English club, meaning he is in the shop window in Qatar.

Another scoring record adds to the luster of his resume. A penalty against Iran in 2006 started his tally of World Cup goals — it is now up to eight in 18 matches — and he lifted the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati with his latest spot kick after a long, theatrical buildup to the penalty.

Bruno Fernandes arguably played a more important role in Portugal's win, setting up the team's second and third goals with perfectly weighted through-balls.

Still, Portugal's players almost threw it away after losing their composure in a chaotic final few minutes, featuring the comical scene of Bukari performing Ronaldo's “SI-UUU” celebration after his goal.

In the other Group H match, South Korea and Uruguay drew 0-0.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco