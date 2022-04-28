Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.

Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.

On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.

“Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that," interim United manager Ralf Rangnick said. “If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team.”

The buildup was dominated by reports that Rangnick was considering taking over as Austria's national team coach as well as more protests against the Glazer family’s ownership.

Some protesters entered Old Trafford in the 17th minute, having missed a minute for each of the Glazers’ 17 years in charge.

“Glazers out” read a banner above the tunnel before kickoff at Old Trafford, where a mixture of De Gea’s saves and poor-decision making meant Chelsea failed to turn their 11 shots into a deserved halftime lead.

Thomas Tuchel's team finally broke the deadlock when Alonso volleyed home following Kai Havertz's flick-on but Chelsea was unable to build on that.

United defender Victor Lindelof saw a stoppage-time header denied and the highlight of the closing stages was the introduction of 17-year-old talent Alejandro Garnacho for his United debut.

“One team deserved to win and that was us," Tuchel said. "We didn’t take it. It was a very, very good performance but we were not decisive enough. We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game.

“It sometimes happens. It’s on us to learn from it. You need to be clinical to get the reward. We have to live with a point but it’s not a fair result."

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, celebrates with his teammates Nemanja Matic, left and Bruno Fernandes after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea, at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Thursday, April, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the ball after Chelsea's Marcos Alonso scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea, at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Thursday, April, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea, at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Thursday, April, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)