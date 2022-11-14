Ronaldo says he's been 'betrayed' by Man United

United made no immediate comment.

Ronaldo has been in and out of United's starting lineup this season and refused to come on as a substitute in last month’s win over Tottenham. That led to him being banished from the squad for the subsequent trip to Chelsea, although he then returned to the fold.

Ronaldo inflamed the relationship with Ten Hag even further by saying: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going have respect for you.”

Ronaldo also claimed United had not progressed as a club since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013, and criticized the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

“This guy is not even a coach," Ronaldo said of Rangnick. "A bigger club like Manchester United brings (a) sports director — surprised not only me but all the world, you know.

