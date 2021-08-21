Rookie Patterson scores TD, Washington beats Bengals 17-13

Allen capped off an eight-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard run to give Cincinnati (1-1) a 10-6 lead just after halftime. Washington looked as it recovered a fumble on the 1 but safety Darrick Forrest was called for unnecessary roughness hit when he knocked the ball loose on Allen’s 19-yard completion to Trenton Irwin. The Bengals kept possession and scored on the next play.

Kyle Shurmur and Eric Dungey both got second-half time under center for the Bengals.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson connected from 37 and 50 yards.

DROPPED BALLS

Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase — the fifth pick in the draft from LSU — dropped a third-down pass on each of the Bengals' first three drives. His drops on the second and third possessions would have resulted in first downs for an offense that mustered a total of two in the first half. He finished without a catch.

BACK ON TRACK

Hopkins went 3 for 3 the week after going 0 for 2 in a loss to New England. Hopkins, Washington’s kicker since 2015, made a career-low 79 % (27 for 34) of his field goals in 2020.

INJURIES

Bengals rookie DE Cam Sample left the game with a right shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Cincinnati finishes the preseason Aug. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.

Washington: Hosts the Baltimore Ravens Aug. 28 in their preseason finale.

