Rookie Paul Skenes retires Kwan, Henderson and Judge in hitless first inning of All-Star Game

Henderson hit a weak comebacker on a 93.5 mph sinker and Juan Soto worked out a seven-pitch walk. Judge grounded into a forceout on the next pitch.

Skenes threw seven fastballs of up to 100.1 mph, seven splinkers of up to 94.4 mph, one curveball and one slider. He threw 11 of 16 pitches for strikes, starting all four batters with strikes.

He took the mound to Smash Mouth's “All Star” wearing high socks with horizontal bands of yellow, light blue, maroon and navy.

Skenes' 11 big league games became the fewest for an All-Star and he joined Dave Stenhouse (1962), Mark Fidrych (1976), Fernando Valenzuela (1981) and Hideo Nomo (1995) as the only rookie starters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Last year's No. 1 pick in the amateur draft, Skenes made his big league debut on May 11 and is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA for the Pirates, striking out 89 and walking 13 in 66 1/3 innings.

