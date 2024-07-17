Rookie Paul Skenes retires Kwan, Henderson and Judge in hitless first inning of All-Star Game

Paul Skenes became the fifth rookie to start an All-Star Game, retiring Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge for the National League in a hitless first inning

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Skenes became the fifth rookie to start an All-Star Game, retiring Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge for the National League in a hitless first inning on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who has just 11 big league appearances, started Kwan with a 98.2 mph four-seamer and retired the major league batting leader on a 99.9 mph pitch that Kwan popped up with an 0-2 count.

Henderson hit a weak comebacker on a 93.5 mph sinker and Juan Soto worked out a seven-pitch walk. Judge grounded into a forceout on the next pitch.

Skenes threw seven fastballs of up to 100.1 mph, seven splinkers of up to 94.4 mph, one curveball and one slider. He threw 11 of 16 pitches for strikes, starting all four batters with strikes.

He took the mound to Smash Mouth's “All Star” wearing high socks with horizontal bands of yellow, light blue, maroon and navy.

Skenes' 11 big league games became the fewest for an All-Star and he joined Dave Stenhouse (1962), Mark Fidrych (1976), Fernando Valenzuela (1981) and Hideo Nomo (1995) as the only rookie starters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Last year's No. 1 pick in the amateur draft, Skenes made his big league debut on May 11 and is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA for the Pirates, striking out 89 and walking 13 in 66 1/3 innings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

