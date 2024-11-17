Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe's best

He won the Race to Dubai — previously known as the Order of Merit — for the sixth time in his career, leaving him two behind the record held by Colin Montgomerie and tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros.

Hojgaard, who rallied to stun McIlroy in the Irish Open in September, didn't make a birdie over the final 11 holes and had to settle for a 71.

McIlroy was emotional when he came off the 18th green, his final event of a year memorable for so many reasons. He won four times — twice on the PGA Tour — but went a 10th consecutive year without a major when he threw away a late lead in the U.S. Open.

He announced he was getting a divorce before the PGA Championship, and then scrapped those plans and said he and his wife would try to reconcile.

“I've been through a lot this year, professionally and personally,” McIlroy said. “It feels like the fitting end to 2024. I've persevered this year a lot.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP Credit: AP