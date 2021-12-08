Rose McGowan's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

The suit filed in 2019 in Los Angeles said that Weinstein, along with two of his former lawyers and an Israeli intelligence firm, conspired to defraud, smear and marginalize McGowan as she was preparing to name Weinstein during the run-up to the explosion of the #MeToo movement late in 2017.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse, unless they come forward publicly as McGowan repeatedly has.

In a different Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday, a judge rejected a motion from Weinstein’s attorneys to dismiss a criminal indictment of Weinstein for 11 counts of sexual assault. Weinstein’s lawyers had argued that an expert in “rape trauma syndrome” was improperly used by prosecutors in grand jury testimony.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. He is awaiting trial. No date has been set.

The 69-year-old former movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence after convictions of rape and sexual assault in New York.

