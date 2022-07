Rossi ends 49-race losing streak with win on IMS road course

Colton Herta controlled the early part of the race but slowed from the lead right before the halfway mark.

“Nothing I can do,” he radioed as he tried to cruise his underpowered Honda back to pit lane.

He later walked alone down pit lane back to the paddock as the race continued without him.

"Man that is sad," Herta tweeted. "We showed what we can do, we'll keep going til we win again."

Meanwhile, Andretti rookie Devlin DeFrancesco drew the ire of Conor Daly as tempers flared when DeFrancesco ran Daly off the track.

“Devlin needs to be kicked out of this racing series! He's an idiot!” Daly screamed over his radio.

There's been speculation that Michael Andretti is reconsidering bringing DeFrancesco back for a sophomore season.

Christian Lundgaard, a rookie from Denmark who made his IndyCar debut in this race a year ago, finished second to give Rahal Letterman Lanigan its first podium of the season. It also gave Honda-powered drivers a 1-2 finish.

Will Power finished third for Team Penske and the Chevrolet driver cycled back to the top of the IndyCar standings for the third time this season. He now holds a nine-point lead over Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who started last and finished 11th.

Scott McLaughlin finished fourth and was followed by Josef Newgarden as the Penske drivers worked together to cross the finish line in a row. Newgarden was only cleared to race on Saturday by IndyCar's medical staff after collapsing and hitting his head last Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

The race started with six drivers separated by 44 points with five races remaining in the IndyCar season. The six drivers are now separated by 52 points, with a 10th-place finish by reigning series champion Alex Palou costing him ground.

UP NEXT: IndyCar returns next Sunday to the downtown streets of Nashville for a second consecutive season. Ericsson is the defending race winner.

___

