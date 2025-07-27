Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk connects for an inside-the-park home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk connects for an inside-the-park home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The D-backs added right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, who has made three appearances for the Royals this season out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft by the Braves.

The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching.

News of Grichuk's trade came in the middle of Arizona's game in Pittsburgh. The outfielder was pulled from the game in the fifth inning and could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Grichuk was 0 for 2 on Saturday, flying out in the second inning and flying out in the fourth. He's batting .240 with seven home runs this season in 71 games.

Grichuk has 210 career homers over a 12-year career that's also included time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels.

The move comes two days after the Diamondbacks shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, is congratulated by Randal Grichuk after making a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 11, 2025 in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Andrew Hoffmann walks from the mound after being relieved during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A man accused of stabbing 11 people at a Walmart is in Michigan...
2
Inter Miami plays Cincinnati to 0-0 draw without suspended Messi
3
Yankees captain Aaron Judge to go on injured list with flexor strain...
4
Harper and Schwarber spark the Phillies to a 9-4 win over the reeling...
5
Ryan Gosling and faceless alien named Rocky wow crowd at 'Project Hail...