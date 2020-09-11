Royals rookie Singer holds Indians without hit for 7 innings

Singer, who gave up 10 singles in his previous outing against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 4, has had little trouble with a Cleveland lineup that has struggled all season.

The right-hander walked Mike Freeman with one out in the second, but has otherwise had the Indians over-swinging or guessing. The closest Cleveland has come to a hit was when Tyler Naquin flied out to the warning track in right in the fifth and César Hernández lined out for the final out in the sixth.