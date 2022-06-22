Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the UK

Scores lost their jobs, homes and the right to free medical care because they didn't have the paperwork to prove their status. Some were detained, and an unknown number were deported to countries they barely remembered.

Britain's government apologized and offered compensation, but many have complained that the claiming process is too cumbersome and the payments offered aren’t high enough to make up for harm done by the British government.

“Alongside celebrating the diverse fabric of our families, our communities and our society as a whole — something the Windrush generation has contributed so much to — it is also important to acknowledge the ways in which the future they sought and deserved has yet to come to pass,” William said.

In a written message, signed Elizabeth R., the queen said the new statue was a “fitting thank you to the Windrush pioneers and their descendants, in recognition of the profound contribution they have made to the United Kingdom over the decades."

Next year marks 75 years since the arrival of the Empire Windrush in Essex, near London, bringing workers and children from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands.

Britain's government, which provided 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) to fund the statue in Waterloo station, said the monument is meant to be a “permanent place of reflection."

It “symbolizes the courage, commitment and resilience of the thousands of men, women and children who travelled to the U.K. to start new lives from 1948 to 1971," the government said.

