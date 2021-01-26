Rubbish-covered lake brings to light Balkans waste problem

“Based on a recent study, we found out that in these towns, in the five municipalities in Montenegro and three in Serbia, about 45,000 tons of waste are collected (per year),” said Predrag Saponjic, the Lim River hydropower plant system manager. Looking at the rubbish-strewn lake, he added that "even if only a fraction of that waste ends up in the Lim River, we get this.”

Environmentalists in the Balkans have warned that because most landfills aren't managed properly they leak toxic materials into rivers, threatening ecosystems and wildlife.

Bosnia too has reported a garbage pileup that endangers the hydroelectric dam on the Drina River, near the eastern town of Visegrad. The Lim is one of the tributaries of the Drina, which makes their waterways — and garbage flows — closely connected.

The two emerald-colored rivers — the Drina flows along the border between Serbia and Bosnia — during summer are favored by adventurers and water rafters who enjoy the winding waterways and seemingly pristine nature.

While Balkan nations have been struggling to recover following a series of wars and crises in the 1990s, environmental issues often come last for the countries whose economies are lagging far behind the rest of Europe and where public funds are vulnerable to widespread corruption.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Serbia's state-run Srbijavode company that is in charge of the country's water system, put the waste problem down to “our neglect and lack of care.” Landfills are located too close to rivers and are overfilled rather than closed down over the years, he warned.

“If we find ourselves forced to do this year after year, then that’s not really a solution," he said of the clearing operation. “We must find common ground and solve this by joining forces.”

Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia have held meetings on the issue but little has been done. The Balkan countries also face other environmental emergencies, including dangerous levels of air pollution in many cities.

Experts predict the clearing of Potpec lake will take few weeks, depending on the weather. However, all the garbage from the water will end up again on a landfill in western Serbia.

Goran Rekovic, an activist from the nearby town of Priboj, said raising public awareness about pollution is a key goal, along with “institutional and systematic” solutions. These are needed also if Serbia and other Balkan countries wish to move closer to EU membership.

“This is not European Union's obligation. We should not be doing this for them," Rekovic said. “The reason why we should take care of our environment is for our own future generations."

Jovana Gec and Marko Drobnjakovic contributed to this report.

A trash collector stands at the burning landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

A fisherman prepares his boat at the Potpecko accumulation lake covered with plastic bottles near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

A boat pushes tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Huge cranes clear tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

