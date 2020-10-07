Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company, which was founded in 1972, said on Wednesday that its restaurants will remain open throughout the bankruptcy process. Ruby Tuesday has 250 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the U.S., Canada and nine other countries, including Hong Kong, Chile and Kuwait.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,'" CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement. "Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.”