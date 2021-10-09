Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

Five opposition parties with policies closer to the European Union’s mainstream compared with the populist Babis put aside their differences in this election to create the two coalitions, seeking to oust the euroskeptic prime minister from power.

The result means “an absolute change of the politics in the Czech Republic,” analyst Michal Klima told Czech public television. “It stabilizes the country’s position in the West camp.”

“It’s a huge defeat for (Babis),” he added.

The major anti-migrant and anti-Muslim force in the Czech Republic, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, finished fourth with 9.6% support.

Both the Social Democrats and the Communists, the country’s traditional parliamentary parties, failed to win seats in parliament for the first time since the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

Babis has had a turbulent term featuring numerous scandals, but all public polls before the vote had favored his ANO party to win the election.

“We didn't expect to lose,” Babis said. “We accept that.”

He still declared the election results “excellent.”

Prior to the vote, Babis led a minority coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats in the Eastern European country of 10.7 million people, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO. He has also governed with the support of the maverick Communists.

The leader of the strongest party usually gets a chance to form a new government. President Milos Zeman didn't immediately comment but previously indicated that he will first appoint the leader of the winning party, not the winning coalition, to try to form a new government, which would be Babis. The two leaders will meet on Sunday.

“We're the strongest party,” Babis said. “If the president asks me to create a government, I'll open the negotiations about it.”

Any new government has to win a parliamentary confidence vote to rule, however, and Babis and his potential partner, the Freedom party, don't have enough support for that.

Caption Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala flashes the V sign as he reacts to election results at the party's election headquarters, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Caption Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis holds his ballot at a polling station in Lovosice, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Supporters of leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala react to election results in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Caption Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis attends the last debates at the public radio before the poll stations open for the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis prepares for the last debates at the public radio before the poll stations open for the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala attends the last debates at the public radio before the poll stations open for the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis addresses the media after most of the votes were counted in the parliamentary elections, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Caption Ivan Bartos, co-leader of a center-left coalition formed from the liberal Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, walks with his family for voting during parliamentary election in Usti and Labem, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Leader of far right The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party Tomio Okamura votes during the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Caption Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis addresses the media after most of the votes were counted in the parliamentary elections, Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Caption Chairman of the Communist Party (KSCM) Vojtech Filip talks to the media after the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Communists will not enter the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Czech parliament, for the first time in the history of the independent Czech Republic.