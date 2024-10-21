Russell Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another TD in Pittsburgh debut as Steelers rout Jets 37-15

Though he's not quite in the "Let Russ Cook" era of his prime, Wilson looked more than capable while overcoming a sluggish start to pass for 264 yards, including scores to George Pickens and Van Jefferson as Pittsburgh (5-2) won its second straight in front of a packed Acrisure Stadium crowd that included Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

New York's retooled offense — which now includes Davante Adams, who was reunited with Rodgers earlier this week after being acquired in a trade with Las Vegas — couldn't keep up as the Jets (2-5) dropped their fourth consecutive game, including an 0-2 mark under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Rodgers passed for 276 yards with a touchdown and connected with Adams three times for 30 yards, but was also intercepted twice by Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop and the Steelers turned those into game-turning scores.

The Jets were in control early, racing to a 15-6 lead and had a chance to extend it late in the first half when Bishop stepped in front of Rodgers' pass intended for Garrett Wilson at midfield for his first career interception.

Russell Wilson led Pittsburgh 54 yards in 48 seconds, the last 11 on a lob to Pickens in the back corner of the end zone to give the Steelers momentum heading into halftime.

Chris Boswell kicked the third of three field goals midway through the third quarter to put the Steelers in front.

Rodgers tried to hit Garrett Wilson down the left sideline on New York’s next possession, but the ball bounced off Wilson and into Bishop’s hands. Bishop raced to the Jets 1, only failing to score because a sprinting Adams chased him down just short of the goal line.

No matter, Wilson bulled his way into the end zone on the next play and led a clinching drive in the fourth that ended with a 4-yard flip to Van Jefferson. The score by Jets wide receivers coach Sean Jefferson's son, who spent the first six weeks as an afterthought, gave the Steelers 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time since early in the 2020 season.

Tomlin raised some eyebrows earlier in the week when he opted to turn to Wilson over Fields, who had racked up 10 touchdowns (five passing, five rushing) against just one turnover in six starts. Tomlin’s reasoning was simple: The Steelers had been good, but “not to be confused with great.”

Though there is work to do, Wilson looked in command at times against one of the league’s better defenses while completing 16 of 29 passes. The volatile Pickens finished with five receptions for 111 yards and his first score of the season.

Injuries

Jets: G Xavier Newman was carted off with a neck injury after getting blocked on Bishop’s interception return early in the second half. He was taken to the hospital for observation, but had movement in his extremities. ... G Alijah Vera-Tucker injured an ankle in the second quarter and did not return. ... S Tony Adams left with a hamstring injury. ... S Ashtyn Davis was evaluated for a concussion.

Steelers: DT Montravius Adams exited in the first half with a knee injury. ... CB Donte Jackson left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

Up next

Jets: Visit the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Steelers: Host the New York Giants on Monday, Oct. 28.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP