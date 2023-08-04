Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea navy base and Crimea with drones

Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones
Russia accused Ukraine early Friday of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones.

Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea, where Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones.

Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried footage from social media channels they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack.

The Associated Press could not verify the videos. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, in keeping with the country’s security policy.

Minutes after confirming the attack on the Black Sea port, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had also repelled another attack by Ukraine on Moscow-annexed Crimea. The defense ministry said air defense systems shot down 10 drones and it had electronically jammed another three.

