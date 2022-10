West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

As the barrage that killed dozens of Ukrainians this week continued, Ukraine's Western allies met at NATO headquarters in Brussels to calibrate their response.

U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. Milley spoke to reporters after a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, about 50 nations that meet regularly to assess Ukraine’s needs and drum up equipment.

“What Ukraine is asking for, and what we think can be provided, is an integrated air missile defense system. So that doesn’t control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they’re designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect,” Milley told reporters

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the meeting was “historic” because decisions to close the sky for Ukraine were "being made” there. Ukraine has put a priority on bucking up its air defenses, but NATO member nations have worried how to do that without triggering a wider war in Europe.

Zelenskyy’s office said Moscow’s retaliatory strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 over the last day in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east. At least 19 died in Monday’s opening onslaught, including five in Kyiv, the capital.

A day after Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced the arrival of the first of Germany's four promised IRIS-T air defense systems, the defense minister of the Netherlands said her country would deliver $14.5 million worth of air defense missiles in light of Russia's latest attacks.

“These attacks reinforce the government’s belief that they can only be answered with unwavering support for Ukraine and its people," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongreher said. “The Netherlands, like our partners, will not be intimidated by Russia.”

The nuclear scare and pledges of more Western support came amid a flurry of developments in Russia's 7 1/2-month invasion on Wednesday. Russia's main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested over the explosion on the Kerch bridge between Russia and Crimea.

Russia's Federal Security Service, known by the Russian language acronym FSB, said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in the attack on the Kerch Bridge. A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge Saturday, killing four people and causing sections of road to collapse, authorities said.

The span opened four years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, serving as a symbol of Moscow's regional dominance as well as a crucial route for getting military supplies to Ukraine and Russian travelers to a popular vacation destination.

The FSB alleged the detained suspects acted on orders of Ukraine’s military intelligence to secretly move the explosives by a convoluted route into Russia using forged documents.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Wednesday dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement. “The entire activity of the FSB and the Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov told reporters.

Ukraine’s presidential office said in a morning update that strikes on central and western parts of Ukraine had ceased but Russian shelling and attacks involving drones, heavy artillery and missiles continued in eight southeast regions.

More than a dozen missiles were fired at the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, damaging residential buildings. Part of a larger eponymous region that Moscow has illegally annexed, the city remains in Ukrainian hands while Russian forces control the area where the nuclear plant is located.

In Nikopol, a city of 104,000 across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia plant, three people were gravely wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. Over 30 multi-story residential buildings were damaged, as as well as private houses and schools, Ukrainian authorities said.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, said the loss of external power at the nuclear plant for the second time in five days again exposed "how precarious the situation is," and he pleaded again for a security zone around the plant.

All six of the Zaporizhzhia reactors were stopped earlier due to the war. But they still require electricity to prevent them and their spent fuel rods from overheating to the point of a meltdown that could release radiation into Ukraine's atmosphere and potentially into other European countries as well as Russia.

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces used tanks to shell the city of Avdiivka, damaging residential buildings and a market. Seven people were killed and eight wounded, Tymoshenko posted on Telegram along with photos showing bodies on the ground by a kiosk with potatoes and bread on the counter.

Before the punishing bombardment of the last three days, Russian forces over the last month had lost ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south, drawing criticism from hawkish commentators in Russia.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine’s southern command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of an arc of Russian-controlled territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Near the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian forces shot down nine Iranian Shahed-136 drones and destroyed eight Kalibr cruise missiles, the presidential office said.

