dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada's) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

In Other News
1
High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
2
US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers
3
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
4
For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life
5
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top