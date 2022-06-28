BreakingNews
Husted encourages districts to update policies after ruling on religion for school employees
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russia bans Biden's wife, daughter from entry

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia.

The Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country's “stop list” including Biden's wife Jill and daughter Ashley.

It also banned entry to four senators whom it identified as “responsible for the formation of the (U.S.) Russophobic course:” Republicans Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse and Democrat Kirstin Gillibrand.

The list also includes prominent academics including Francis Fukuyama, noted for his book “The End of History and the Last Man” that posited the spread of liberal democracies could mark the ultimate development of society.

In Other News
1
Wimbledon updates | Dimitrov stops injured during 2nd set
2
Jan. 6 panel to hear from top aide in Trump's White House
3
Ethiopia names negotiators for looming Tigray peace process
4
G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
5
Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top