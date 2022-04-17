Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink

In a reminder that no part of Ukraine was immune until the war ends, Russian forces carried out new missile strikes Sunday near Kyiv and elsewhere in an apparent effort to weaken Ukraine's military capacity before the anticipated assault in the east.

After the humiliating loss of the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, Russia’s military command vowed Friday to step up missile strikes on the capital. The Russian military said Sunday that it had attacked an ammunition plant near Kyiv overnight with precision-guided missiles, the third such strike in as many days.

Russia’s stepped-up attacks on Kyiv came after it accused Ukraine on Thursday of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed hitting targets in Russia.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a Saturday strike on what Russia's Defense Ministry identified as an armored vehicle plant killed one person and wounded several. He advised residents who fled the city earlier in the war not to return.

The Russian military also claimed Sunday to have destroyed Ukrainian air defense radars in the east, near Sievierodonetsk, as well as several ammunition depots elsewhere. Explosions were reported overnight in Kramatorsk, an eastern city where rockets killed at least 57 people at a train station crowded with civilians trying to evacuate before the expected Russian offensive.

The ongoing siege and relentless bombardment of Mariupol has come at a terrible cost, with officials estimating Russians had killed at least 21,000 people. Just 120,000 people remain in the city, out of a prewar population of 450,000.

Malyar, the deputy defense minister, said the Russians have continued to hit Mariupol with airstrikes and could be getting ready for an amphibious landing to beef up their ground forces.

Capturing the city with a land area about half the size of Hong Kong’s and home to a Sea of Azov port would also allow Russia to secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

So far, tunnels at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill, which covers an area of more than 11 square kilometers (over 4.2 square miles), have allowed the defenders to hide and resist until they run out of ammunition.

With Russia apparently poised to declare victory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city’s fall could scuttle any attempt at a negotiated peace.

“The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol — what they are doing now — can put an end to any format of negotiations,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian journalists.

In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy called on the West to send more heavy weapons immediately if there is any chance of saving the city, adding Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Vladimir Putin this past week in Moscow — the first European leader to do so since the invasion began Feb. 24 — said the Russian president is “in his own war logic” on Ukraine.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nehammer said he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war and “we have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine.’’

Nehammer said he told Putin what he saw during a visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where more than 350 bodies have been found along with evidence of killings and torture under Russian occupation, and “it was not a friendly conversation.”

Like Mariupol, the northeast city of Kharkiv has been an ongoing target of Russian aggression. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said three people were killed and 34 wounded Saturday.

One explosion believed to have been caused by a missile sent rescue workers scrambling near an outdoor market. The workers said one person was killed and at least 18 wounded. Local officials said 10 people died in rocket attacks on residential areas of Kharkiv on Friday.

Nate Mook, a member of the World Central Kitchen NGO run by celebrity chef José Andrés, said in a tweet that four workers in Kharkiv were wounded by a strike. Andrés tweeted that staff members were unnerved but safe.

Zelenskyy estimated that 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war, and about 10,000 have been wounded. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said Saturday that at least 200 children have been killed, and more than 360 wounded.

Despite the war still raging, Zelenskyy spoke in his nightly address about Ukraine's plans for a memorial to honor the dead and the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people.

One proposal is to tell the story of the destroyed bridge near the capital that people used to escape, “to remind all generations of our people of the brutal and senseless invasion Ukraine has been able to fend off,'' he said.

Chernov reported from Kharkiv. Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The body of a civilian lies on the ground at a bus stop not far from a destroyed during a heavy fighting part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The gutted remains of vehicles are seen at the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Sergei looks out of the window of a train minutes before arriving with his family in Lviv, from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Families gather inside the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Performer Ben Dusing, from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, US, wears an Easter rabbit costume as he prepares to embrace Lilia at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee from Sloviansk city, in Donetsk district, to travel to Rivne , western Ukraine, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Russian trenches and firing positions made in the highly radioactive Red Forest stuffed with radioactive remnants near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Ukrainian soldier stands against the background of a shelter above the sarcophagus covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)