Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

“At night they didn’t decrease, but vice versa increased the intensity of military action,” Lomako said.

Five weeks into the invasion that has left thousands dead on both sides, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country topped a staggering 4 million, half of them children, according to the United Nations.

“I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” Nikolay Nazarov, a refugee from Ukraine, said as he pushed his father's wheelchair at a border crossing into Poland. “I think more escalation will occur in eastern Ukraine. That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv."

In other developments:

—U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $500 million in aid for Ukraine. In a call with Biden, Zelenskyy said peace will be achieved only when Ukrainian forces have a “strong position on the battlefield,” according to the Ukrainian leader’s website.

—U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the poor performance of Moscow's forces in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

—The German government said it received assurances from Russia that European companies won't have to pay for Russian gas in rubles. That prospect had raised fears that Russia could cut them off. Also, Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

— The U.N. is looking into allegations that some residents of the besieged and shattered southern city of Mariupol have been forcibly taken to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.

At a round of talks held Tuesday in Istanbul, the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge when the Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral — dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded — in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

Top Russian officials reacted positively, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Wednesday that Ukraine's willingness to accept neutrality and look outside NATO for security represents “significant progress," according to Russian news agencies.

After the Kremlin's announcement that it would scale back some of its military operations, Zelenskyy reacted by saying that when dealing with the Russians, “you can trust only concrete results.” That assessment was echoed by Biden and by British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who noted suspicions that Russia intends to regroup and attack again.

The skepticism appeared well-founded on Wednesday.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv region military administration, said Russian shells targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military also targeted fuel depots in two towns in central Ukraine with air-launched long-range cruise missiles. And Russian forces hit a Ukrainian special forces headquarters in the southern Mykolaiv region, he said, and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk region.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that over the last 24 hours, the U.S. has seen some Russian troops moving north away from Kyiv into Belarus but does not view this as a withdrawal, just an effort by Moscow to resupply and then reposition the troops.

Top Russian military officials have said in recent days that their main goal now is the “liberation” of Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing its troops in the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk region.

Some analysts have suggested that the apparent scaling back of the Kremlin's war aims and pledge to de-escalate may merely be an effort to put a positive spin on reality: Moscow's ground troops have been thwarted — and have taken heavy losses — in their bid to seize the capital and other cities.

Meanwhile, a missile destroyed part of an apartment block in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk early Wednesday, and two people were reported killed. Separatists blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

“I was just sitting on the couch and — bang! — the window glass popped, the frames came off. I didn’t even understand what happened,” said resident Anna Gorda.

The U.N. food aid agency said it is providing emergency assistance to 1 million people in Ukraine. It said the food includes 330,000 freshly baked loaves of bread for families in the heavily bombarded eastern city of Kharkiv.

“Children are suffering, and our city, and everything," Tetyana Parmynska, a 28-year-old from the Chernihiv region now at a refugee center in Poland, said as man played songs on a battered piano decorated with a peace emblem. "We have no strength anymore.”

___

This story has been updated to correct that face-to-face talks are not expected Wednesday. ___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Smoke rises in front of damaged regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, as workers remove the debris from the site, following a Russian attack, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At least 15 people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters on Tuesday, March 29,in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal which was killed during fighting at a heavily damaged private zoo while soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption Mayor of Chernihiv Vadyslav Atroshenko, right, speaks to a journalist near the shopping mall damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places.(AP Photo/Vladislav Savenok)

Caption A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A relative mourns on the coffin with the body of 3 year-old Mykola Goryainiv, who died with his parents as they were driving a car trying to evacuate from a fighting zone in Kharkiv region, during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption A view of the building damaged by the shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Caption Volunteers drag a pony that collapsed due to stress on a truck at a heavily damaged private zoo while attempting to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption Anti tank barriers are displayed near a house painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag near Malaya Alexandrovka village, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Residents evacuated from Irpin arrive at an assistance center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman tries to avoid being bitten by an ostrich at a heavily damaged private zoo as soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A wounded man talks to a soldier, left, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption World Food Programme (WFP) global spokesperson Tomson Phiri, shows aid boxes piled up in a warehouse in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Caption A Polish soldier gives directions to Ukrainian refugees upon their arrival at border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption Evacuated neighbours from Irpin gather in an assistant center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, left, tries to reassure the resident of the building affected by the shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)