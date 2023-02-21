Russia calls UN meeting on Nord Stream pipelines sabotage

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August 2022. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines took place on Sept. 26.

Russia has alleged that the U.S. was behind the attack, and the country's resolution says the sabotage "occurred after the repeated threats to the Nord Stream by the leadership of the United States.”

The U.S. denies the allegation. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price last week called it “pure disinformation" that the U.S. was involved in targeting Nord Stream.

In their letter to the council, Denmark, Sweden and Germany reiterated that acts of sabotage against the pipelines were "unacceptable, endanger international security and give cause for our deep concern.”

Concerns about the indirect effects on greenhouse gas emmissions are ”substantial and worrisome," the letter said.

The Russian draft resolution, circulated to Security Council members and obtained by The Associated Press, expresses serious concern at the “devastating consequences to the environment” from the acts of sabotage which also “pose a threat to international peace and security.”

It asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urgently establish an independent international investigation of the sabotage to identify "its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices.” It says pipeline operator Russia and other interested parties have been barred from national investigations into the matter.