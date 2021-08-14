Russia can renew BBC journalist visa if UK responds in kind

The BBC called on Moscow to revise its move. BBC Director-General Tim Davie said that “the expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct assault on media freedom which we condemn unreservedly.”

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office condemned the move as “another unjustified step by the Russian authorities” and rejected Moscow’s claim of discriminatory action against Russian journalists based in the U.K.

“Russian journalists continue to work freely in the U.K., provided they act within the law and the regulatory framework,” it said.

Zakharova insisted, however, that Russia’s refusal to renew Rainsford’s visa was “analogous to London’s action in respect to her Russian colleagues.”

Rainsford told the BBC Today program that she has spent a third of her life in Russia and called Moscow's move “devastating.”

“It’s another really bad sign about the state of affairs in Russia and another downward turn in the relationship between Russia and the world — a sign that Russia is increasingly closing in on itself,” she said.

“I am being expelled - it’s not a failure to renew my visa, although technically that’s what it is," Rainsford noted. “I’m being expelled and I’ve been told that I can’t come back, ever.”

But Zakharova challenged that, saying that Rainsford's visa could be renewed and she could come back to Russia if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist.

“That’s exactly what we offered when we called on London to resolve that journalist visa deadlock,” Zakharova said.