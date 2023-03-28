Russia convicts father of teen who drew antiwar pictures

In April 2022, Moskalyov was fined for his critical comments on social media. His apartment was raided in December and a criminal case was opened against him this month. He was placed under house arrest and his daughter was taken away from him and placed into an orphanage.

At the trial, which was rapidly concluded in one day on Monday, Moskalyov rejected the accusations and insisted that he had nothing to do with the social media posts in question.

Moskalyov's lawyer Vladimir Biliyenko told reporters after the hearing that he learned of his client's disappearance at the court hearing. Moskalyov was scheduled to appear in court again next week at a hearing on a petition to strip him off of his parental rights.

