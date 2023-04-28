Russia cracks down on more rights groups, raids activists

Earlier this year, Russia's oldest rights group — the Moscow Helsinki Group — was shut down over the same violation.

In a statement following the court hearing, Sova Center rejected the accusations and vowed to appeal the ruling, continuing its work in the meantime.

The move against the group prompted criticism in the West.

German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said Russia's domestic crackdown appeared to have been stepped up in parallel with the attack on Ukraine.

“This closure adds to a sad list of important non-governmental organizations shut down by the Russian government, including Memorial and the Moscow Helsinki Group,” Hoffmann said.

“It’s a fact that there is no freedom of opinion anymore in Russia,” she told reporters in Berlin.

Hoffmann also accused the Kremlin of "constantly seeking new excuses to extend" the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is facing a new trial in coming weeks on the charges of extremism and yet one more criminal probe, this time on terrorism charges.

The politician, who is already serving a nine-year prison term, said he could be looking at a life sentence, if charged and convicted of terrorism.

Navalny, 46, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

He initially received a 2½-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court. He is currently serving time at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

Hoffmann called on Russia to ensure Navalny receives necessary medical treatment denied him “despite the obvious worsening of his health" — something his allies have reported recently.

Asked whether Germany would again give Navalny shelter if he were able to return to Germany, she said: “I strongly assume so.”

