Russia defends foreign navy limits amid buildup near Ukraine

In a separate move, Russia on Tuesday also announced restrictions on flights near Crimea for five days starting Tuesday.

The Russian military is holding massive Black Sea maneuvers this week, involving more than 20 warships and dozens of aircraft.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that such airspace closures are common international practice.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 after the country's former Russia-friendly president was driven from power by protests. Moscow then threw its weight behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, and the conflict there has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks with increasing violations of a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine and a massive Russian troop buildup along the Ukrainian border. Moscow has rejected Ukraine and Western concerns, arguing that it's free to deploy its forces and charging that they don't threaten anyone.

But at the same time, Moscow sternly warned Ukrainian authorities against trying to use force to retake control of the rebel east, noting recent statements by Ukrainian military officers who held the door open for an offensive. The Kremlin said that Russia could be forced to intervene to protect civilians in the region.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday accused Ukraine of trying to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and lashed out at the U.S. and NATO for what he described as “provocative actions” in the Black Sea area.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have regularly sent navy ships to the Black Sea and the U.S. flew strategic bombers over Ukraine, vexing Moscow. However, the U.S. reversed a planned deployment of two destroyers in the Black Sea earlier this month amid the heightening tensions.

The Russian military has conducted a series of drills in southwestern Russia, in Crimea and other areas. On Tuesday, a pair of Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers flew over the Baltic Sea for eight hours, and the Northern Fleet conducted massive maneuvers in the Arctic, the Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba insisted Tuesday that Kyiv wasn't planning any offensive in the east.

“No, Ukraine is not planning any offensive, military escalation or provocations," he said at a news conference, adding that "we are making every effort for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Kuleba charged that the Russian buildup across the border is continuing and is “expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops” in about a week and urged the West to beef up sanctions against Moscow by targeting entire sectors of the Russian economy.

On Monday, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters that there are "more than 150,000 Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea,” and doubled down on the figure later before his services had to correct it in the transcript, saying the real figure was over 100,000.

Recent satellite images showed hundreds of Russian military vehicles stationed at multiple bases, firing ranges and field camps along the border with Ukraine and dozens of warplanes parked at air bases in southwestern Russia and Crimea.

___

Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

This handout photo released on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian navy ships are seen during navy drills in the Black Sea. Russia has insisted that it has the right to close areas of the Black Sea for foreign naval ships and rejected Ukrainian and Western criticism of the move. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of tanks, self propelled artillery and armored vehicles at Opuk training area at the Black Sea coast of Crimea on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Russia has insisted that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting Ukrainian complaints and Western criticism. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at a meeting with the top military brass in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Shoigu on Tuesday accused Ukraine of trying to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and lashed out at the U.S. and NATO for what he described as "provocative actions" in the Black Sea area. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This handout photo released on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian navy ships are seen during navy drills in the Black Sea. Russia has insisted that it has the right to close areas of the Black Sea for foreign naval ships and rejected Ukrainian and Western criticism of the move. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of troop tents in Angarsky training area at the Black Sea coast of Crimea on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Russia has insisted that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting Ukrainian complaints and Western criticism. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This handout photo released on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, A Russian navy ship is seen during navy drills in the Black Sea. Russia has insisted that it has the right to close areas of the Black Sea for foreign naval ships and rejected Ukrainian and Western criticism of the move. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of deployments at Opuk training area at the Black Sea coast of Crimea on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Russia has insisted that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting Ukrainian complaints and Western criticism. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this undated photo released Tuesday April 13, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, A Tu-160 strategic bomber of the Russian air force is shown on a training mission somewhere in Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday described a massive military buildup in western Russia as part of drills intended to check the armed forces' readiness amid the threats posed by NATO. (Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Vadim Savitsky Credit: Vadim Savitsky

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows 11 SU-34 aircrafts at Morozovsk airbase in Russia, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Russia has insisted that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting Ukrainian complaints and Western criticism. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited