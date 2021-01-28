Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Navalny

Also Thursday, Russia's Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal probe against Navalny's top strategist Leonid Volkov, accusing him of encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized rallies.

In a further challenge to Putin, two days after Navalny's arrest, his organization released an extensive video report on a palatial seaside compound allegedly built for Putin. It has been viewed over 98 million times, further stoking discontent.

Demonstrations calling for Navalny's release took place in more than 100 cities across the nation last Saturday, a strong show of rising anger toward the Kremlin. Nearly 4,000 people were reported arrested at those protests.

Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned.

Navalny’s arrest and the harsh police actions at the protests have brought wide criticism from the West and calls for his release.

A police officer closes the door of the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny as Yulia Navalnaya is seen behind in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

A police officer and an investigator stands behind the door of the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Oleg Navalny, Alexei Navalny's brother, speaks to the media at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia. Moscow police have arrested the brother of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after carrying out a series of raids on apartments and offices belonging to the politician's family and associates. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk, File) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A police officer stands in front of a door of the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Police walk out from a door of the apartment where Oleg Navalny lives, brother of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) Credit: Mstyslav Chernov Credit: Mstyslav Chernov

Police stand in front of a door of the apartment building where Oleg Navalny, brother of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny lives in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) Credit: Mstyslav Chernov Credit: Mstyslav Chernov

Police stand guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin