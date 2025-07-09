Russia fires a record 728 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine, Ukrainian air force says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, as well as 13 missiles, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, in the latest escalation amid mounting Russian aerial attacks in the more than three-year war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine's northwest, bordering Poland and Belarus, was the hardest hit, though 10 other regions were also struck.