Russia fires a record 728 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine, Ukrainian air force says

Ukraine's air force says that Russia has fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight as well as 13 missiles
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter puts out the fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter puts out the fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Updated 17 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, as well as 13 missiles, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, in the latest escalation amid mounting Russian aerial attacks in the more than three-year war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine's northwest, bordering Poland and Belarus, was the hardest hit, though 10 other regions were also struck.

Lutsk is home to airfields used by the Ukrainian army. Cargo planes and fighter jets routinely fly over the city.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 296 drones and seven missiles, while 415 more drones were lost from radars or jammed, an air force statement said.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian attack in Volyn region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

