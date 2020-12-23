Russia hands opposition politician 2-year suspended sentence

Last week, the prosecution asked the court to convict Galyamina to three years in prison. But on Wednesday she walked free, cheered by a large crowd of supporters who gathered in front of the courthouse. An online petition demanding that authorities drop the charges against the politician has collected over 150,000 signatures.

“Thanks everyone! You are amazing!” Galyamina wrote on Facebook after the verdict.

Galyamina is one of several opposition activists prosecuted under a law allowing to press criminal charges and imprison anyone who was repeatedly caught taking part in unauthorized protests. It was adopted in 2014 and was seen as the Kremlin’s knee-jerk reaction to the uprising in Ukraine and regular anti-government rallies in Moscow.