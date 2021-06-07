Russia hits 9 Canadian officials with sanctions

In February, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison term on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence while he was in Germany. The sentence stemmed from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has condemned as politically motivated.

Russia has rejected the U.S. and the EU criticism of Navalny’s imprisonment and of Russia’s crackdown on protests demanding his release as meddling in its internal affairs.

The tensions over Navalny further exacerbated Russia’s relations with the West, which sank to post-Cold War lows over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, the accusations of Moscow's interference in elections and hacking attacks.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Moscow remains open for “the development of our ties on the basis of mutual respect and with the emphasis on cooperation in areas such as the Arctic issues, relations between regions and business ties where our interests objectively converge.”