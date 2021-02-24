Russia hosts new Kyrgyzstan leader on his 1st foreign trip

Zhaparov, 52, assured Putin that membership in the Russia-led alliances remains the “political and economic priority” for his country.

Zhaparov was serving an 11 1/2-year sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine when he was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of October’s parliamentary election.

Immediately after his release, Zhaparov mobilized stone-hurling supporters to evict President Sooronbai Jeenbekov from office. He then mounted a quick election campaign, far outspending his rivals.

The unrest marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the nation of 6.5 million on the border with China was forced out by a popular uprising. Like the previous uprisings that toppled presidents in 2005 and 2010, the latest turmoil was fueled by clan rivalries that drive the country’s politics.

In a referendum held in parallel with the January presidential vote, 81% of voters in Kyrgyzstan supported strengthening presidential powers. The relevant constitutional changes are to be approved by another plebiscite.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov shake hands during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Mihail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mihail Metzel Credit: Mihail Metzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov speak during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Mihail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mihail Metzel Credit: Mihail Metzel