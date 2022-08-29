Russia identifies 2nd suspect in death of nationalist Dugina

Both she and her father, who is a philosopher, writer and political theorist, ardently supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine.

The FSB said Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services” and accused Vovk of carrying out the killing and then fleeing to Estonia.

Vovk, according to the FSB, arrived in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived in order to shadow her. The agency alleged that Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival that Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

The FSB said Vovk used a license plate for Ukraine’s Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region to enter Russia and a Kazakhstan plate in Moscow before switching to a Ukrainian one to cross into Estonia. It released video and photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras at the border crossings, while driving the car in Moscow and at the entrance to the Moscow apartment building.

The agency said Monday that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with a Kazakh license plate and Kazakh ID documents belonging to a real person named Yulia Zaiko. It didn't offer any details as to how Vovk obtained other license plates and whether those were fake, too.

Kyiv has vehemently denied any involvement in Dugina's death. Estonian authorities said they have not received any formal requests or inquiries from Russia regarding Vovk.