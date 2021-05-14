Russia limits US & Czech embassy hires for "unfriendly" acts

The Russian government's order that was posted Friday bans the U.S. from hiring local personnel for its diplomatic missions in Russia and caps the number of local hires for the Czech Republic at 19. The move would likely cost scores of Russians who work as support staff for the two embassies their jobs.

Moscow first announced the ban on the U.S. hiring local staff last month as part of its retaliation for a slew of new U.S. sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of U.S. federal agencies.