Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default

Investors and rating agencies, however, did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week, leading to speculation that Moscow was heading toward an historic default on its debt. Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debts since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the collapse of the Russian Empire led to the creation of the Soviet Union.

Treasury officials, who declined to be named because they weren't authorized to speak on the record, said Russia tapped into its foreign currency reserves currently sitting outside the country to make Friday's payment. Since the U.S. sanctioned Russia's Central Bank early in the conflict, Russia had only the ability to either use fresh revenues coming from activities like oil and gas sales, or existing foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country.