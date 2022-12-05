BreakingNews
Bengals win 3rd straight over Chiefs: Social media reacts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2,000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.

In Other News
1
The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein's LA rape trial
2
Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
3
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, crude oil prices climb
4
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
5
Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield as football coach
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top