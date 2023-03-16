Russia OKs alternative civil service for mobilized believer

Mushumansky, a resident of the Gatchina city southwest of St. Petersburg, had contested the decision to call him up on the grounds of his religious beliefs, Peredruk said. According to media reports, in 2019 Mushumansky, an Evangelical Christian, was allowed to carry out alternative civil service instead of conscription and worked for almost two years in a psychiatric care home.

Last year, he received a call-up summons just days after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization" and went to the enlistment office to apply for the alternative service, but was turned down and sent to a military unit. Mushumansky contested the decision in court and in the meantime refused to wear uniform and obey orders from his commanders.

In November, a court in Gatchina sided with Mushumansky, but enlistment officials appealed the ruling. On Thursday, the higher Leningrad Regional Court upheld it, and it took force right away, according to Peredruk.

In an interview with the AP, the lawyer hailed the ruling as not only an important one for his client, but also as an important example of Russian courts “making the right decisions from the point of the view of the Constitution” and being “guided correctly by the norms of the law.”

“The key question was, what to do if there is no law (outlinng alternative military service during mobilization)?” Peredruk said. “The courts (in Mushumansky's case) gave an absolutely correct response: in this case, you implement the Constitution.”