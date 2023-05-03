BreakingNews
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

