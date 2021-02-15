Russia says it's open to better ties with EU despite chill

Haavisto emphasized the EU's strong criticism of the Russian action, noting that the EU diplomats were fulfilling their duty while observing the protests. He reaffirmed the EU's demand for Navalny's release and the bloc's criticism of the crackdown on demonstrations.

Lavrov said that economic relations with the EU have been hurt by sanctions and political contacts have been limited to sporadic exchanges of views on international crises.

“Little has been left of our relations, and our conversations focus on Syria, the Iranian nuclear program and some other international issues,” he said. “We remain ready to discuss any issues of mutual interest without trying to impose ourselves."

He added that while Russian-EU relations have stalled, Moscow has maintained strong bilateral contacts with individual EU members and will develop them further despite the damage inflicted by the sanctions.

“Our relations with the EU don't matter when it comes to that,” Lavrov said. “The EU mustn't be mixed with Europe. We aren't leaving Europe, we have plenty of friends in Europe and people who share our thoughts.”

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, right, listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, during a photo-op prior to their talks in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Lavrov blamed the European Union for a freeze in ties and argued that Moscow remains ready to mend relations. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, both wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus greet each other prior to their talks in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Lavrov blamed the European Union for a freeze in ties and argued that Moscow remains ready to mend relations. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited